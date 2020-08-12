Airbnb to pursue legal action after unauthorized party in Sacramento County

Airbnb for the first time will be taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorized parties, the company said Wednesday.

In a statement, Airbnb said it will be initiating legal proceedings against a booking guest who held a party last weekend in Sacramento County. Three people were shot and wounded at the event.

Airbnb said it has removed the guest from its platform and intends to bring legal action, alleging negligence and violation of local health orders, among other things. It said it will donate money it receives through the legal proceedings to a Sacramento nonprofit fighting gun violence.

In November, Airbnb banned “party houses” in response to a shooting at a Bay Area Halloween party held at one of its rentals that left multiple victims dead. It has also created a hotline for neighbors to voice concerns and help enforce its policy against parties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.