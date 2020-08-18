Slowing COVID-19 outbreak has California weighing what next reopening will look like
California health officials are beginning to mull what the next phase of reopening may look like, offering a glimmer of hope for places like Los Angeles County.
For more than a month, the bulk of the state’s 58 counties have been on a watchlist of municipalities with worrisome COVID-19 statistics. Health officials weigh key metrics to gauge the virus’ spread in the community and the county’s ability to respond to it. Counties that don’t meet the state’s criteria are restricted from fulling opening all parts of the economy.
There are six key benchmarks that must be met before a county can be removed from the list, and Los Angeles County has hit five of them: the average daily number of infections; hospitalizations and deaths are all declining; the county is testing more than 150 people per 100,000 residents daily; and it has enough intensive care beds and ventilators to conceivably handle a sharp rise in patients.
But L.A. County is far removed from the required 14-day average of fewer than 100 infections per 100,000 residents. As of Tuesday , the county’s rate was 239.2 positive cases per 100,000 people. Still, the average is a marked improvement from last week’s 335 per capita.
On Monday, California updated its list of counties subject to business closures due to high rates of COVID-19 transmission. Just one county, Santa Cruz, was removed.
“As counties come off the list, we’d consider what the update to the state health officer order would be to begin moving from where they are today to potentially a degree of being reopened,” state health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a news conference Tuesday.
“We’re working through that internally, looking at the data closely, ensuring the timing is right statewide.”
On Monday, Santa Cruz County was removed from the state’s watchlist, and Amador, Mendocino, Inyo and Calaveras counties were added. San Diego County, which has been reporting less than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents for days now, could be taken off the list next week if the trend continues.
“Many counties across the state are doing things really well,” Ghaly said, citing the success of mask requirements, isolating the sick and tracking down new cases as part of the reason. “Some of those that are nearing coming off the monitoring list have likely been at some of these efforts potentially a little longer.”
On Monday, there were nearly 10,000 new cases reported and nearly 100 more deaths. And while infections and deaths have dropped in recent days, hospitalizations increased Tuesday for the first time in two weeks, Ghaly said.
“One day is not a trend, but it’s an important number that we’ll continue to watch to make sure it doesn’t become a trend,” he said.
Looking ahead, Ghaly urged the public to prepare for the flu season, which is imminent. Because the illness is also a respiratory disease, many of the precautions people are taking against the transmission of COVID-19 should work to slow the spread of the flu.
“But unlike for COVID, we actually have a vaccine,” Ghaly said. “Not only will it protect you and your communities, but it may be exactly what you need to avoid a visit to the emergency room. We know that additional movement in the ER and urgent care centers might create an exposure risk to COVID-19.”
Vaccination trends against the flu don’t look promising, though, he said.
Initially, the public was being vaccinated in 2020 at a similar rate to last year, Ghaly said. But as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, flu vaccinations dropped dramatically in the spring. Only recently have the numbers ramped up.
“The fact that we are still fairly low relative to the peak in August, gives us concern and allows me to encourage families — and caregivers, parents — to use this time to schedule that critical appointment and catch up on vaccinations so we don’t lose some of those important gains California has made,” Ghaly said.
