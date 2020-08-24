School district suspends online classes after malware attack in Rialto

Online classes in the Rialto Unified School District have been suspended as officials investigate a malware attack.

The suspension began Monday, and according to a statement on the district’s website Sunday, online learning hosted by its Bridge Academy has stopped indefinitely while officials research the “nature and scope” of the attack.

Malware is “software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system,” the statement said, adding: “We understand that this news is difficult in these already challenging times and we appreciate your patience while we work to address this issue.”

District spokeswoman Syeda Jafri said that staff from the information technology department is working “day and night” to resolve the crisis, urging students who have assigned devices linked to the district’s server to cease using them. Officials will soon begin the huge task of collecting school computer equipment from pupils and teachers “to make sure we keep everything secure.”

Advertisement

“Honestly, our response right now is to make sure that we understand the sensitivity of this situation — there are so many unknowns so we need to be careful,” Jafri said.

More information will be released Tuesday via school site principals, Jafri said, while parents and staff can continue to monitor updates via broadcasts from their registered Blackboard platform.

Fall classes first resumed Aug. 10.

More than 25,000 students are enrolled in the Rialto district, a diverse population spread across three high schools, one alternative/adult education school, five middle schools and 19 elementary schools. They come from Rialto, along with neighboring cities including Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Lytle Creek and San Bernardino.