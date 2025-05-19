Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe during USC graduation and A-listers turn out with congrats

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, graduated with honors Friday from the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, got an A-list round of applause online after she graduated Friday with honors from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

“Congratulations!! World is yours!!” actor Michael B. Jordan wrote on Natalia’s Instagram post while “Euphoria” actor Storm Reid shouted out, “gorg nani! proud of you.”

Jennifer Garner left hearts and clapping hands on the model’s post while Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, wrote, “Congratulations you make us all proud.”

“Gooo Nani Boo! So incredibly proud of you!!” singer Ciara wrote, ending her comment with a series of red hearts.

“Brava,” declared filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Eudoxie Bridges, the model and philanthropist who’s married to Ludacris, said, “Congratulations, beautiful.”

Writer-podcaster Jay Shetty, U.S. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, reality star Kyle Richards, model Lily Aldridge and actor Lily Collins all offered kudos, with American fashion designer Solange Franklin Reed saying she was “so proud” of Bryant.

“Omgg! It IS YOUUU! Congrats my beautiful babyy!” Kimora Lee Simmons gushed. “My smart intelligent beautiful girl,” La La Anthony wrote.

“We’re so proud of you @nataliabryant!” proud mama Vanessa Bryant wrote in her caption of a photo of Natalia Bryant sitting by a fountain on the USC campus.

The 22-year-old attended the university’s main graduation ceremony Thursday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to pictures on her mom’s Instagram. Friday afternoon she collected her diploma when she walked in the film school’s graduation.

Her diploma was presented by Jeanie Buss, daughter of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who drafted Kobe Bryant straight out of high school when he was only 17.

For the Friday ceremony, Natalia Bryant wore a cream-colored, long-sleeve, high-neck minidress set off by a custom cardinal-and-gold stole, which featured her father’s sheath logo and acknowledged her cum laude status and membership in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. On the back of the neck, “Thank You Mom & Dad” was embroidered on the stole.

Natalia Bryant was only 17 years old when her dad Kobe, 41, and sister Gianna,13, died on a foggy Sunday in January 2020 as the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a Calabasas hillside. Sister Bianka was 3 years old and sister Capri was 7 months old.