O.C. sheriff’s sergeant accidentally fires weapon at airport, injuring employee

A jet passes over the San Diego Freeway as it approaches John Wayne Airport.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2020
6:44 PM
An Orange County Sheriff’s Department sergeant accidentally fired his weapon inside John Wayne Airport on Wednesday morning, injuring an airport employee.

The incident, described as an “unintentional weapon discharge” in a statement by the Sheriff’s Department, occurred about 7 a.m. in an administrative office.

The round struck a wall and hit the employee, a woman in her 50s, in the arm.

Officials said that airport operations weren’t affected and that area is one that the public typically doesn’t access.

The Sheriff’s Department will conduct an internal probe while the Orange County district attorney’s office will also investigate, both of which are standard in such cases.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

