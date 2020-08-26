O.C. sheriff’s sergeant accidentally fires weapon at airport, injuring employee

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department sergeant accidentally fired his weapon inside John Wayne Airport on Wednesday morning, injuring an airport employee.

The incident, described as an “unintentional weapon discharge” in a statement by the Sheriff’s Department, occurred about 7 a.m. in an administrative office.

The round struck a wall and hit the employee, a woman in her 50s, in the arm.

Officials said that airport operations weren’t affected and that area is one that the public typically doesn’t access.

The Sheriff’s Department will conduct an internal probe while the Orange County district attorney’s office will also investigate, both of which are standard in such cases.