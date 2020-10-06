Transgender woman ‘brutally stabbed’ in targeted attack at MacArthur Park, police say

A transgender woman was targeted and “brutally stabbed” in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood on Sunday night after being surrounded by a group of men who suggested hatred for “gays,” according to the LAPD.

The 42-year-old woman, whom police did not identify, was seated on a park bench about 9:30 p.m. when she was surrounded by four to five men, one of whom said “something to the effect of, ‘We don’t want gays in the park,’” police officials said.

The woman was then stabbed before the group fled, police said.

Though gender identity and sexual orientation are completely different, LGBTQ rights activists say people who show hatred for one or the other often conflate the two.

LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Arcos mentioned the incident during a virtual meeting of the Police Commission on Tuesday morning.

Arcos said the woman was recovering in a local hospital Tuesday as detectives worked to chase “significant leads” they had gathered in the case.

Arcos said the department hopes to have additional information about the case soon.

The stabbing came after a violent week in L.A. that saw 50 victims shot and 13 homicides, Arcos said.