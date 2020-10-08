Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Potential murder-suicide attempt under investigation in Koreatown

By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
6:04 PM
Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating what they say may be a murder-suicide attempt in Koreatown on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West 8th and South Catalina streets.

Authorities received a call at 2:26 p.m. of shots fired, said LAPD Officer William Cooper.

Two people, a man and a woman believed to be his wife, were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Cooper said that the unidentified caller described the pair as a husband and wife and that the former shot the latter.

“This is still an ongoing and fluid investigation,” Cooper said. “Detectives are on the scene. Much of the information we have is from the caller.”

Cooper could not confirm whether a weapon had been recovered.

Andrew J. Campa

