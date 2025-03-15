Advertisement
California

Two gunmen shoot woman multiple times in Studio City, LAPD says

A woman is transported by paramedics after a shooting near the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive in Los Angeles.
(ONSCENE TV)
By Malia Mendez

A woman was shot multiple times by a pair of gunmen in Studio City on Friday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in a residential area near the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday. The 39-year-old victim had just parked her car when two unidentified gunmen approached on foot and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she is listed as stable. The LAPD spokesperson did not confirm how many times the woman was shot, or where the bullets struck her.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, and it is unknown if the incident was gang-related, the spokesperson said. No further information was immediately available.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. She got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

