Blue Ridge fire: evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters

Blue Ridge fire

A wind-driven blaze that spread quickly Monday, the Blue Ridge fire has charred more than 8,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills.



What we know

More than 10,000 acres burned



0% contained

10 homes damaged

1,000 firefighting personnel

Firefighters hosing down a home damaged by the #BlueRidgeFire in Yorba Linda. Intense winds at the top of this hill. @NBCLA @HettyNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Xi9hUc8pue — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) October 26, 2020

Evacuations

Approximately 10,000 people living in about 2,500 homes currently are under mandatory evacuation orders in the following areas:

East of San Antonio Road and north of Yorba Linda Blvd.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for Bee Canyon, Box Canyon and Lost Trough Canyon.



Hidden Hills community in Yorba Linda, north of the Riverside Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon.



All of Carbon Canyon from the County Line to Summit Ranch, on both the west and east sides of Carbon Canyon Rd.

This includes Sleepy Hollow, Oak Tree Downs, Pine Valley Estates, Western Hills and Summit Ranch on the west.



East of Brea Hills to the county line, including the Olinda Village and Hollydale neighborhoods.

Voluntary evacuations were urged for the Olinda Ranch and Brea Hills areas.



An evacuation warning was issued by Los Angeles County officials for an area south of Diamond Bar.

The area is bordered by Grand Avenue to the north, Diamond Bar Boulevard to the west, the Los Angeles-Orange county line to the south and the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line to the east.



A map showing all evacuation areas is posted on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

On the map, you can input your address and see if your location is in the evac warning or order areas. https://t.co/J3qNBqdzoW — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 27, 2020

Evacuation centers

A temporary evacuation point for displaced Yorba Linda residents has been established at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House at 4701 Casa Loma Ave.

Small animals may be brought to OC Animal Care Services at 1630 Victoria Road in Tustin.

Residents with horses or other larger animals may call (714) 961-7192.

For more information, call the Orange County Public Information Line at (714) 628-7085.



Road closures

La Palma Avenue east of Yorba Linda Boulevard



Gypsum Canyon off-ramp from the 91 Freeway



Portions of the 241, 261, and 133 freeways are closed.

Schools