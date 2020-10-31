It will feel like fall ‘quite suddenly’ next weekend in the L.A. region. Will there be rain?

The Los Angeles region will be warm, dry and breezy next week, with a significant cool-down next weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook favors below-normal temperatures for much of the West from November 6-10.

Generally weak offshore winds will bring brief elevated to critical fire conditions to Southern California through Monday, especially in wind-favored areas such as below passes and canyons. That will be followed by a short break, then a return to offshore winds Wednesday and Thursday, according to Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Gusty offshore winds, warm temperatures and very dry conditions will bring elevated to brief critical fire conditions to #SoCal through Monday #CAwx #LAweather #CAfire pic.twitter.com/2y7dSNN4Ml — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 31, 2020

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day. Temperatures could rise into the upper 90s in the warmest locations, and increasing offshore pressure gradients could result in moderate Santa Ana winds. “We’ll keep an eye on Thursday.” Fisher said.

Upper-level high pressure over the West will keep these winds warmer than the ones last week. Friday will be dry and cooler, but temperatures will probably still hover several degrees above normal.

On Saturday, an upper-level trough will bring at least a slight chance of precipitation, now put at 10%. The track of the system is critical, Fisher said. The timing and the associated precipitation are uncertain. If the system comes down over water along the coast it could be wetter, but if it moves inland — like an inside slider — it could give Southern California more strong winds.

The big pattern-change will be measured on the thermometer. Temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 20 degrees, the weather service said, to 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal norms.

“The sudden drop in temperatures is what most people will notice,” Fisher said. Temperatures have been running above normal, but then will abruptly shift to below normal. “It will feel like fall quite suddenly,” he said.

