Photos: Pro-Trump supporters converge on Beverly Hills

Police across the Southland were on heightened alert in a highly contentious presidential election that has led to fears of large demonstrations -- regardless of whether President Donald Trump wins or if Democrat Joe Biden unseats him.
In Beverly Hills Pro-Trump supporters were demonstrating at Beverly Gardens Park beginning Tuesday afternoon and going late into the evening, according to Beverly Hills police, who said the protest was
peaceful. Business owners have been making preparations for the possibility of chaos and looting, with some choosing to board up their windows or remove merchandise from shops and store fronts.
