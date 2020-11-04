Photos: Pro-Trump supporters converge on Beverly Hills

Police across the Southland were on heightened alert in a highly contentious presidential election that has led to fears of large demonstrations -- regardless of whether President Donald Trump wins or if Democrat Joe Biden unseats him.

In Beverly Hills Pro-Trump supporters were demonstrating at Beverly Gardens Park beginning Tuesday afternoon and going late into the evening, according to Beverly Hills police, who said the protest was

peaceful. Business owners have been making preparations for the possibility of chaos and looting, with some choosing to board up their windows or remove merchandise from shops and store fronts.

Trump supporter Jason, who did not want to give his last name, of North Hollywood, waves a Trump 2020 flag in front of a line of Beverly Hills police during a gathering in Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Blvd. at Beverly Dr. on election night. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald J. Trump waves flags and chant at passing cars, along Santa Monica Blvd, in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, CA, on election night. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump supporter Ivan Valencia of Los Angeles, center, cheers with other supporters as they wave flags at a gathering on Santa Monica Blvd. at Beverly Dr. on election night in Beverly Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Faviala Raley, from Ventura, holds up four fingers, in support of another four years for U.S. President Donald J. Trump, as part of a group of Trump supporters, along Santa Monica Blvd, in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, CA, on election night. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters wave flags and cheer as they gather on Santa Monica Blvd. at Beverly Dr. on election night in Beverly Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters wave flags and cheer as they gather on Santa Monica Blvd. at Beverly Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Jesslynn Valencia, 7, from east Los Angeles, holds a flag and points to a trump flag waving above her, as part of a group of supporters of U.S. President Donald J. Trump gathered to show their support for the President, along Santa Monica Blvd, in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, CA, on election night. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Beverly Hills police stand ready as a group of Trump supporters wave flags and cheer at a gathering in Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Blvd. on election night in Beverly Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)