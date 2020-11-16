3 rescued after tiny boat capsizes in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz

Three people were rescued Sunday afternoon after their tiny boat capsized in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The sinking of the 12-foot aluminum boat west of Alcatraz was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

A rescue boat arriving on the scene found that two of the people had been rescued by a pleasure boat.

The third person was later found on the shoreline of Alcatraz.

All three were examined by paramedics and none were determined to be injured, Baxter said.