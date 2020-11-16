Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
3 rescued after tiny boat capsizes in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz

A small boat sank Sunday near Alcatraz island in the San Francisco Bay, forcing the rescue of three people onboard.
A 12-foot aluminum boat sank Sunday near Alcatraz island in the San Francisco Bay, forcing the rescue of three people onboard.
By Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Three people were rescued Sunday afternoon after their tiny boat capsized in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The sinking of the 12-foot aluminum boat west of Alcatraz was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

A rescue boat arriving on the scene found that two of the people had been rescued by a pleasure boat.

The third person was later found on the shoreline of Alcatraz.

All three were examined by paramedics and none were determined to be injured, Baxter said.

