How are you celebrating Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Just like the rest of 2020, Thanksgiving this year will be one for the record books.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting with large groups, traveling out of state and even dining out are discouraged. That means you might have to get creative with your celebration.

If you’re planning to enjoy Thanksgiving in a fun, new or unusual way, we want to hear about it.

Tell us what you’re eating, who you’re Zooming with and what new traditions you’re starting. We may use your story in our Thanksgiving coverage.

Our photo team is also looking for families that want to take part in documenting this historic day. If you are interested in having a Times photographer document your day, fill out our survey and include contact information so we can get in touch.