Santa Ana winds will bring extremely dangerous fire conditions this week

National Weather Service officials are urging extreme caution as a strong Santa Ana wind event blowing through Southern California will bring very dangerous fire conditions this week.

A red flag warning for this “particularly dangerous situation” is in effect through Saturday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well as the Santa Clarita Valley, the weather service said.

Winds will peak Thursday and are expected to reach up to 40 mph with 70 mph gusts. Humidity levels will be between 8% and 15% on Thursday and continue to decrease Friday and through the weekend to between 5% and 10%.

The combination of the extended offshore flow and dry air could lead to devastating fires.

Weather service officials said the wind event will last longer than normal, waning in the weekend. But it’s possible the red flag warning will be extended through Tuesday.

“We are urging the public to be extremely cautious with anything that can start a fire,” weather service officials said in a forecast discussion. “Some ignition sources are obvious [such as campfires, welding equipment, cigarettes, fireworks] but others are less so [such as lawn trimmers, dragging trailer chains, firearms].”