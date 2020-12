The Dodgers began a drive-through holiday festival Wednesday night. The route includes numerous, LED light shows and interactive displays celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series title as well as the holidays.

The event runs 5 to 10 p.m. through Christmas Eve, with admission starting at $55 per vehicle.

The festival includes holiday scenes along with images of the Dodgers’ World Series championship. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A child looks out of a car window as it makes its way through the holiday festival. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A holiday festival would not be complete without a visit from Santa. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The lights at the festival burned a little brighter this year after the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

These children being driven through the festival are color coordinated in holiday hues. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Lights reflect on cars snaking their way around Dodger Stadium. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)