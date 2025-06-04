Advertisement
California

Man allegedly linked to Palm Springs bombing arrested at JFK airport

The back side of American Reproductive fertility clinic
FBI agents investigate at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs the day after a car bomb exploded in the parking lot on May 18, 2025.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
 and Brittny Mejia

Federal authorities have arrested a man at JFK airport in New York who allegedly provided bomb parts to the suspect responsible for last month’s attack on a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The individual, who sources said was detained around 5pm last night at the airport, will appear in a Brooklyn federal courtroom on Wednesday afternoon on charges related to the Palm Springs attack. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the pending case.

The U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles and the city’s FBI’s top official are expected to announce the developments in the case at a 9 a.m. press conference Wednesday.

Palm Springs, CA - May 22: A view of the destruction from a bomb blast last Saturday at the American Reproductive Centers (ARC) in Palm Springs. ARC leadership gave a press conference in response to the tragic explosion that occurred outside the Palm Springs facility last Saturday. The centers say that this event resulted in loss of life, structural damage, and deep concern across the community. ARC leadership issue an official statement addressing the facts as known, the impact on our operations and patients, and our plans for moving forward with strength and renewed purpose. Updates regarding the investigation into the incident, confirmation of safety for patients, embryos, and staff ARC's vision and commitment to families moving forward. Photo taken at the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Palm Springs clinic bomber had access to large quantity of chemical products, FBI says

The suspected bomber in the attack on the Palm Springs fertility clinic had “access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products,” according to the FBI.

Guy Edward Bartkus, the primary suspect, is believed to have detonated a bomb at American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs on May 17, killing himself and injuring at least four people.

The FBI described the Palm Springs blast — powerful enough to damage buildings several blocks away — as “probably the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California,” eclipsing the 2018 bombing of a day spa in Aliso Viejo.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that the bomber used a very large amount of explosives — so much that the bomb shredded his remains.

The sources said that authorities recovered explosive materials from Bartkus’ home and that he was skilled in assembling explosive devices. He also was a longtime rocket builder.

Richard Winton

Brittny Mejia

