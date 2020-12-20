Deputies fatally shoot man; victim of another shooting is found nearby

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Lennox on Saturday night and found a man who had been fatally wounded in another shooting nearby, authorities said.

Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 4400 block of West 104th Street shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They saw a man standing at the end of a driveway holding a gun, and one or more deputies opened fire, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man refused to comply with deputies’ orders and tried to raise his gun again, and deputies fired a second time, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man died at the scene. Two handguns were recovered, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies who responded to the call found another gunshot victim lying in the street about a block away in the 10300 block of Burin Avenue in Inglewood, the Sheriff’s Department said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The man is not believed to have been struck by deputies’ bullets, but it was not yet clear whether the shooting was linked to the man who was killed by deputies, the Sheriff’s Department said. Two more handguns were recovered from the second scene, authorities said.

Authorities did not release either man’s identity.