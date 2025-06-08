Deputy critically wounded and suspect killed in Lancaster shooting

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was critically injured and a robbery suspect was killed in a shooting in Lancaster on Saturday night.

About 7:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery happening at the 1200 block of Meadow View, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Deputies soon located a suspect at the 1000 block of Avenue J12, the department said.

Officials said in the release that the deputies tried to detain the suspect, who then “produced a firearm and fired at deputies.”

One deputy was shot and taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition but stable, the department said.

L.A. County paramedics attempted to provide medical aid to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The department provided no other information about the suspect other than that he was a man.

Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.