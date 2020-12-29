Police respond to protest outside Fairfax market

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to what appeared to be a protest against coronavirus restrictions outside a market in Fairfax.

Video footage showed at least six police vehicles near Erewhon market on Beverly Boulevard. A crowd of protesters chanted in front of the market, some shouting, “Open up L.A.!” One person yelled, “They want you to wear a mask, they want you to lock down!”

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes said officers responded to a call received about 3:30 p.m. She didn’t have information on whether a crime had occurred or whether police were at the scene as a precaution.

The market could not be immediately reached for comment.