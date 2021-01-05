Counselor beaten to death at South L.A. youth hall; 6 arrested, including 4 juveniles

A youth counselor was beaten to death at a South Los Angeles children and family services facility, and a group of young people has been arrested in connection with the attack, authorities said.

David Mcknight-Hillman, a 25-year-old employee of Wayfinder Family Services, was trying to break up a fight among a group of youths when they turned on him, said Deputy Joana Warren, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard in Windsor Hills at 9:51 p.m. Saturday to a call about a fight at the facility, a nonprofit organization that provides residential therapeutic services to youths placed by Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Once there, authorities found Mcknight-Hillman suffering from what appeared to be blunt-force trauma injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said.

Advertisement

Authorities say Mcknight-Hillman, whose responsibilities included day-to-day care of the residents at the youth hall, was assaulted by seven people, including five juveniles.

Two 18-year-olds, identified as Nyler Mason and Keith Lewis, were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack, sheriff’s officials said. Four juveniles also were arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall on Eastlake Avenue. Deputies are searching for a fifth juvenile wanted in the fatal beating.

Investigators will present the case Tuesday to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which will consider charges in Mcknight-Hillman’s death.