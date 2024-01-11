Advertisement
California

8 L.A. County probation officers placed on leave after incident at juvenile facility

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.
The L.A. County Probation Department gave few specifics about the incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, above.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca Ellis
Richard WintonJames Queally
Share

The Los Angeles County Probation Department has placed eight officers on leave after a December incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, a facility for detained youth in Downey.

The department announced the discipline in a news release Wednesday evening, though gave few specifics about what occurred.

“We are actively identifying and removing those who do not align with our core values and standards to eliminate the negative influences within our organization,” Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to a source inside the department who was not authorized to speak publicly, the conduct was egregious enough that the officers were unlikely to return.

Downey, CA - June 29: Aerial view of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

As L.A. County moves youths out of troubled juvenile halls, will anything change?

L.A. County is moving youths out of its long-troubled juvenile halls. But facing continued critical staffing shortages, will anything truly improve?

July 8, 2023

The alleged incident capped a tumultuous year for the troubled agency. One teen died of a drug overdose. The chief of two years was fired after The Times published video of officers violently restraining a 17-year-old. A state oversight agency ordered most youth in the halls out, citing consistently dismal conditions.

According to the release, Viera Rosa has asked that the Sheriff’s Department investigate the incident, rather than the agency’s own internal affairs department, “to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

The announcement came one day after county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, at the request of Viera Rosa, introduced a last-minute motion to make it easier for the agency to go outside its own internal affairs department for investigations.

The motion asks county lawyers to see whether the chief could hire outside experts to evaluate the internal affairs office and contract with outside investigators to oversee some internal affairs investigations while that review is underway.

Advertisement

“We can’t root out corruption without holding people accountable,” Horvath said at the Tuesday board meeting. “If we’re serious about changing this department all options must be on the table.”

California
Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. She was named a finalist for the 2022 Livingston Awards for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement