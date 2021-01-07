Downtown developer will pay $1.2 million in L.A. City Hall corruption case

A real estate company whose 35-story residential tower is a major part of the federal bribery case against Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve its portion of the investigation, prosecutors said Thursday.

Carmel Partners, which is developing the tower known as 520 Mateo in L.A.'s Arts District, agreed to make the payment as part of a nonprosecution agreement reached between the parties last month. The three-year agreement will spare the firm from becoming a defendant in the corruption case.

Investigators in the U.S. attorney’s office said they backed the agreement, in part, because the San Francisco-based developer had cooperated with investigators and fired two figures involved in the case — lobbyist Morrie Goldman, who has since pleaded guilty, and an employee listed in federal filings as Executive M.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution of the government’s investigation without any filing of charges,” the company said in a statement. “The [nonprosecution agreement] and statement of facts that we signed does not include any admission or finding of criminal wrongdoing by the company or its executives.”

As part of the agreement, Carmel Partners instituted a new policy prohibiting the company from making political contributions to state or local candidates or doing any fundraising or bundling for candidates and political action committees.

The site of the 520 Mateo project, pictured in July. The planned 35-story tower, located in L.A.'s Arts District, figured heavily in the federal corruption probe of City Hall. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The 520 Mateo tower figured heavily in the case against Huizar, who has pleaded not guilty to such charges as racketeering, bribery and money laundering. Prosecutors described the development as a clear example of the public harm caused by alleged bribe taking at City Hall.

Investigators said Huizar reduced the number of affordable housing units required to be built inside the development after receiving key financial benefits, including donations from Carmel to his favored political committees. Huizar also acted after being told that Carmel would provide $75,000 to a committee that would support his wife’s short-lived council campaign, according to the federal indictment in the case.

The various actions taken by Huizar on the 520 Mateo project saved Carmel $14 million, prosecutors said earlier this year.

So far, the corruption probe has resulted in guilty pleas from former City Councilman Mitchell Englander, former Huizar staffer George Esparza and two businessmen who sought Huizar’s support for real estate projects planned in his district.

Prosecutors also have charged Raymond Chan, a former deputy mayor under Mayor Eric Garcetti, with bribery, fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty.

The 520 Mateo project is not the only one for which Carmel Partners succeeded in having affordable housing requirements rolled back.

In 2016, Carmel Partners won approval of the 30-story Cumulus District project in South Los Angeles. As part of that process, Councilman Herb Wesson and his colleagues removed a requirement imposed by the city’s planning commission that would have required the project to include 55 units of affordable housing — the kind that has restricted rents for 55 years.

That project has not been part of the Huizar case.

Times staff writer Joel Rubin contributed to this report.