National Guard deployed around Sacramento in preparation for potential unrest

Amid growing security concerns, California National Guard troops were deployed throughout downtown Sacramento early Saturday to protect property and maintain safety during potentially violent protests expected through Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

Armed soldiers and armored Humvees were stationed around the state Capitol, as well as at the federal courthouse and state Superior Court building, according to the Sacramento Bee. Streets providing access to the entrance to the Sacramento County Main jail, a target of past demonstrations, have been block off with steel barriers.

The 1,000 members of the California National Guard activated on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom added to an already robust response by law enforcement following FBI warnings that armed demonstrators may target statehouses in events similar to last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The insurrection in Washington was carried out by radicalized supporters of President Trump, incited by unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the November election.

“We’re treating this very seriously and deploying significant resources to protect public safety, critical infrastructure and 1st Amendment rights,” Newsom said in a statement. “But let me be clear. There will be no tolerance for violence.”