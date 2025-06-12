Advertisement
Politics

Judge opens hearing in California challenge to Trump over L.A. deployment

California National Guard are positioned with shields in a row.
California National Guard are positioned at the federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Michael Wilner
 and Queenie Wong
  • U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco is presiding over the case, brought by California against the Trump administration.
  • The Trump administration argued in a brief to the court that it has no role reviewing the matter.

A critical hearing is underway in federal court over President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco is presiding over the case, brought by California against the Trump administration earlier this week after a historic weekend in L.A. County. The state contends that Trump exceeded his authority in an “unprecedented power grab” by federalizing the Guard without the consent of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and by deploying Marines on American soil.

“We expect an order from the court making clear what’s lawful and what’s unlawful, and part of that is making clear that the deployment of the National Guard by Trump is unlawful,” California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, told The Times on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“He might just strike down that deployment,” Bonta added, “returning the National Guard to the command of its appropriate commander-in-chief, the governor.”

Los Angeles, CA - June 10: Federal officers and the National Guard protect the Federal building in downtown Los Angeles due to unrest from immigration raids in L.A. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Trump, pushing bounds of his office with L.A. deployment, faces test in court

The hearing, set before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, will set off a rare test over the legality of a military deployment on American soil.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, argued in a brief to the court that it has no role reviewing the matter.

“Courts did not interfere when President Eisenhower deployed the military to protect school desegregation. Courts did not interfere when President Nixon deployed the military to deliver the mail in the midst of a postal strike. And courts should not interfere here either,” the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

Protests emerged across Los Angeles on Friday in response to a series of flash raids by Customs and Border Enforcement agents across the county. A handful of agitators among the protesters committed violence and vandalism, prompting Trump to first threaten, and then quickly deploy, the California National Guard to respond. He added active-duty Marines to the operation on Monday. Protests, and some sporadic violent rioting, have continued since the deployments.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Wilner reported from Washington, D.C., and Wong from San Francisco.

More to Read

PoliticsWorld & NationCaliforniaImmigration & the BorderTrump AdministrationCrime & Courts
Michael Wilner

Michael Wilner is the Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. He has spent more than a decade covering the federal government with a focus on the White House. Before joining The Times, Wilner was chief Washington correspondent for McClatchy, where his enterprise and international reporting was recognized with multiple awards. He previously covered foreign affairs in Washington and overseas for the Jerusalem Post. Wilner is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.

Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement