Have you tried to start a social pod for your child? Tell us how it went

Cindy Carcamo crafts with her 5-year-old daughter at home in Santa Ana.
Cindy Carcamo crafts with her 5-year-old daughter at home in Santa Ana. Carcamo tried to start a pandemic pod for her daughter, but the search for the right family never came to fruition.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, families have started social pods for their children. Experts say a pod should be small — no larger than 10 people. Others suggest drawing up a contract laying out rules and guidelines. All agreed trust was of the upmost importance. I didn’t get very far, finding myself stymied at every turn. I’m guessing this wasn’t the case for everyone?

Did you start a social pod? If so, we want to hear about it.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

