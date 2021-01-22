Have you tried to start a social pod for your child? Tell us how it went
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, families have started social pods for their children. Experts say a pod should be small — no larger than 10 people. Others suggest drawing up a contract laying out rules and guidelines. All agreed trust was of the upmost importance. I didn’t get very far, finding myself stymied at every turn. I’m guessing this wasn’t the case for everyone?
Did you start a social pod? If so, we want to hear about it.
Trying to create a social pod so her daughter could again play with her friends led this mom down a rabbit hole of awkwardness, rejection and frustration.
