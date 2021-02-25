Educators eligible for vaccine in San Bernardino, Ventura counties

Educators in San Bernardino and Ventura Counties now qualify for the coronavirus vaccine.

San Bernardino County announced Tuesday that teachers, school staff and licensed childcare providers who live or work in the county can sign up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Making vaccinations available to all teachers and school staff will allow many schools to bring students back into the classroom where they belong,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.

On Friday, the county’s adjusted case rate fell to a level that allowed K-6 schools to reopen as of this week, assuming they follow specific safety measures.

“The potential reopening of our schools is great news for our children and their parents,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Dawn Rowe. “We hope that all teachers and school staff will take advantage of this new vaccination opportunity.”

Ventura County announced Wednesday that its vaccination rollout has expanded to Phase 1B, which includes those in the education, food and agriculture and emergency response sectors.

The county plans to vaccinate “all teachers across all districts throughout Ventura County” by the end of March, county executive officer Mike Powers said.

Ventura County has administered about 119,000 first doses and 49,000 second doses, reaching approximately 17.6% of the population and more than 66% of seniors, as of Wednesday, Powers said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California will earmark 10% of its COVID-19 vaccine supply for teachers, school staff and childcare providers starting March 1.

Los Angeles County is planning to vaccinate those working in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture starting in March.

Orange County said Wednesday it will begin scheduling appointments for Phase 1B workers once its vaccine supply is confirmed.