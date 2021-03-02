Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore hospitalized but ‘in great spirits’

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was hospitalized Monday night after “not feeling well” and transporting himself to a hospital, police confirmed to The Times on Tuesday.

Moore was admitted to L.A. County-USC Medical Center for “testing and observation” and remained there Tuesday. Moore’s condition and symptoms could not immediately be determined.

“Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support,” said Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman, in a statement. “To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further.”

Moore was absent from the regular L.A. Police Commission meeting Tuesday morning, and a virtual meeting with reporters scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled.

Advertisement

Moore’s wife was transported to the hospital to meet him there, sources said.

Moore, a 40-year veteran of the LAPD, was appointed chief by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2018 after rising through the ranks as an officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant. He also worked in the Valley Bureau, served as a deputy and assistant chief, headed special operations and oversaw various other aspects of the department’s operations, including fiscal and data operations.

Particularly in the last year, Moore has been one of the most visible and scrutinized officials in Los Angeles, juggling multiple emergencies as the city and nation have grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, surging violent crime and evolving public perceptions of the role police should play in society.

Moore oversaw the LAPD’s response to mass protests against police brutality last summer, a pivotal moment in L.A. and American policing. He received public criticism for failing to maintain order and for the extent of force used by officers to clear protest crowds, but maintained the support of Garcetti and most public officials.

Advertisement

Moore also has been overseeing a reorganization of the LAPD in response to a budget cut, a reduction in sworn officers and new programs for calls about mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness. He also has been overseeing the LAPD’s handling of COVID-19 — which has infected more than 2,650 LAPD personnel and killed eight.