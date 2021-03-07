Four arrested in fatal shooting of man in Redondo Beach

Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Redondo Beach that left one man dead, authorities said.

About 8 p.m., Redondo Beach police responded to reports of shots fired near the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

As officers were responding, they received a report of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the location, authorities said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to the sheriff’s department. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Advertisement

Officers later identified a vehicle meeting the description of the earlier report and attempted to pull it over, KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported. The vehicle sped away from authorities, resulting in a short chase before the vehicle’s occupants were apprehended, the station reported.

No information was immediately available on the motive for the shooting, or whether the suspects knew the victim. A spokesperson at the sheriff’s department didn’t have information on the charges the four men were facing.

This is a breaking news story, based on preliminary information from authorities.