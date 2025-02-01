Police fatally shoot homicide suspect on Newport Beach Pier

Police fatally shot a homicide suspect during a confrontation on the Newport Beach Pier early Saturday following a high-speed chase that began in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The incident began when Santa Ana police received a call from the Menifee Police Department in Riverside County, who said they were investigating a homicide and believed the suspect had fled to Santa Ana, officals said.

Officers located the man in his car near the 1400 block of North Freeman Street, said Santa Ana Police Department PIO Officer Natalie Garcia. When they tried to apprehend the suspect, he fled in his car, leading officers on a pursuit that eventually ended up at the Newport Beach Pier.

About 7 a.m., the suspect drove onto the pier, followed by several police cars, with fisherman and early-morning walkers looking on, police said. When the suspect reached the end of the pier, the man got out of the vehicle with a hand gun, and the officers opened fire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. The pier remained closed for several hours.

