Police pursuit ends in five-car crash in Glendora

Six people were injured, two of them seriously, when a police pursuit ended in a five-car crash Monday evening in Glendora, authorities said.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers with the Azusa Police Department were pursuing an Acura Integra that had been reported stolen, said Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office.

The car was headed south on Barranca Avenue in unincorporated Glendora when it crossed the center median and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Arrow Highway, Jimenez said.

The collision caused a “chain reaction,” striking three more cars in the intersection, Jimenez said. The crash ejected the driver of the stolen car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, he said. The driver and the sole passenger in the car suffered major injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The passenger of the struck Toyota Camry suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Everyone else involved in the crash was able to walk away without being taken to a hospital, Jimenez said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said a total of six people were injured.

Jimenez said the driver of the stolen car was possibly under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

Jimenez referred questions about the pursuit and the alleged vehicle theft that prompted it to the Azusa police, whose spokesman didn’t immediately return a phone message.

