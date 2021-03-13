Police and protesters clash in Hollywood, following march on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

Los Angeles police and dozens of protesters clashed in Hollywood late Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville police during a botched raid at her apartment.

Video posted on social media showed police in riot gear in a tense standoff with protesters at the intersection of Vine Street and Lexington Avenue about 9:30 p.m. There were also reports of several incidents of vandalism at neighborhood businesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center had few details about the confrontation, Officer D. Orris told City News Service.

The march, which began as a peaceful demonstration, was one of dozens of rallies held across the country to mark the anniversary of Taylor’s death.

Advertisement

The rally came a day after Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, alleging his constitutional rights were violated during last year’s botched raid, news outlets reported. Walker last year filed a state lawsuit against the city and police, saying he was the victim of assault, battery, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Walker fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Advertisement

In a tweet Saturday, President Biden called the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, “a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America.”

“As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

