L.A. prosecutors will identify cases involving retired LAPD cop who yelled racial slurs at Black motorist

The Los Angeles County district attorney plans to identify the criminal cases involving a retired Los Angeles homicide detective who was allegedly captured on video calling a young Black man a racial slur last weekend in Valencia.

“The video in question is truly disturbing, particularly because it involves a former homicide detective who is showing racist tendencies,” Los Angeles Dist. Atty. George Gascón said. “My office is taking immediate action and has already identified a number of cases in which this retired detective was a witness. We are currently in the process of notifying the defense attorneys in such cases.”

A video posted to social media Monday shows the former homicide detective at the side of a road after a traffic incident in a verbal altercation with a young Black motorist. The retired detective can be heard telling the young man, “Oh, but you can say (racial slur) and I can’t?” The woman accompanying the detective directs the young man to go back to his car.

The detective then yells at the man, “Go back into your little cage until the monkey controller gets here.” The verbal altercation then continued.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on Valencia Boulevard.

In response to the video, the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday said that while the detective is no longer with the department, it has launched an internal affairs investigation.

“It has come to the Department’s attention that there is a video posted on social media of a retired LAPD detective. The individual in the video uses a racial slur while engaged in an argument.,” the statement said.

“The individual is not a current member of the LAPD and retired in May 2020 as a detective assigned to Operations Central Bureau Homicide.” the department said. “What is seen in the video is not reflective of the thousands of hard working and dedicated men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

