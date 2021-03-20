Woman arrested in connection with fire that killed 3 in Lake Elsinore

A woman was arrested this week in connection with a house fire in San Bernardino County that killed two of her children and her grandmother in Lake Elsinore in January, authorities said.

Devinn Fisher, 29, of Lakeland Village, was taken into custody Thursday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She was booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of four counts of causing a fire resulting in great bodily injury, three counts each of involuntary manslaughter and willful harm or injury to a child, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse, jail records state. She was being held in lieu of $2-million bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how authorities suspect Fisher started the fire, or why. The Sheriff’s Department declined to provide additional details.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 25 in a home in the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard and took firefighters a little over an hour to bring under control, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department said at the time. Two people died and several others were taken to area hospitals, fire officials said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but friends and family members identified them as Fisher’s children Arya Alcarez, 1, and Julian Alcarez, 2, according to KTLA. Fisher’s grandmother, Phyllis Fisher, 90, died in the hospital a couple days later, the station reported.

Devinn Fisher and another young daughter were hospitalized with severe burns from the fire, which also claimed the lives of three dogs, according to an online fundraising page.