California’s top court ends cash bail for some defendants who can’t afford it

In a major ruling affecting criminal justice across 58 counties, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state cannot keep criminal defendants behind bars simply because they cannot afford to post bail pending their trial.

The unanimous decision by the California Supreme Court comes four months after 55% of voters refused to end cash bail at the ballot box.

Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, writing for the state high court, said the current bail scheme violates the constitution.

“Whether an accused person is detained pending trial often does not depend on a careful, individualized determination of the need to protect public safety, but merely — as one judge observes — the accused’s ability to post the sum provided in a county’s uniform bail schedule,” Cuellar wrote.

Advertisement

If a defendant poses little risk of harming others or failing to return to court, a court may release him or her with appropriate conditions, the ruling said. If the defendant poses a flight risk or might commit other crimes, the trial court should consider “whether nonfinancial conditions of release may reasonably protect the public and the victim or reasonably assure the arrestee’s presence at trial.”

Judges may still conclude that money bail is reasonable, but they must consider the defendant’s ability to pay, a long with the seriousness of the charged offenses and the person’s criminal record, and set bail in an amount the person can afford, Cuellar wrote.

“If a court concludes that public or victim safety, or the arrestee’s appearance in court, cannot be reasonably assured if the arrestee is released, it may detain the arrestee only if it first finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that no nonfinancial condition of release can reasonably protect those interests,” Cuellar wrote.

In the past, California judges have based bail decisions on defendants’ criminal records and the serious of the charged offenders. That left hundreds of thousands of defendants behind bars before their trials because they could not afford to post bail.

Advertisement

The decision upheld a ruling by a San Francisco-based state court of appeal panel that allowed Kenneth Humphrey, a retired shipyard laborer, to be released with an ankle monitor because he could not afford bail.

Humphrey faced robbery charges in San Francisco after being accused in 1917 of stealing $5 and a bottle of cologne from a neighbor. Humphrey was 63 at the time, the neighbor, 79.

Humphrey had a criminal record, and a trial judge initially set bail at $600,000. The judge eventually reduced it to $350,000, which Humphrey still could not afford. Bail bonds companies require defendants to pay up to 10% of the bail amount even when the defendants show up to court. Humphrey did not have the $35,000 to obtain bail.

At the behest of then Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, the California Supreme Court in August made that ruling binding on trial courts, requiring them to consider how much defendants could afford before setting bail. Thursday’s decision means ruling, now refined by the Supreme Court, will remain the law.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye has long championed ending monetary bail for defendants who can’t pay it. In 2017, she appointed a group consisting mostly of judges to study the issue, and it recommended money bail be replaced with a system of risk assessment and supervision.

The Legislature passed a bill reflecting those recommendations in 2018, and then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law. The law made some defendants — those accused of capital crimes or domestic violence and others with recent serious felonies — ineligible for pretrial release.

A day after Brown signed the law, a national coalition of bail agency groups launched a signature drive and qualified a referendum, Proposition 25, that put the law on hold until voters could consider it. The multibillion bail industry has about 2,500 agents in California.

Liberals, who have long argued that cash bail discriminates against the poor, were divided over the ballot measure. It relied on risk assessments or algorithms to make pre-trial release decisions. Some liberals also worried the measure gave too much discretion to judges, and some criminal defense lawyers worried that algorithms to be used to assess a defendant’s risk of flight or re-offending might themselves be biased and lead to defendants unnecessarily being kept in jail.

Advertisement

The split produced an unlikely but informal alliance — the bail industry, members of law enforcement and the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and Human Rights Watch — that led to Proposition 25’s demise at the ballot.