Vandal smashed dozens of windows in Bay Area church

Dozens of windows and doors in a Bay Area church were smashed Monday by a vandal who was caught on surveillance video.

Police in Antioch in the East Bay were investigating after the 4 a.m. attack at Cornerstone Christian Center.

Steve Miner, the senior pastor, told KTVU-TV that 36 windows and doors were damaged.

“Looks like a single person came in. We have river rock as decoration all around the campus and he just picked up rocks and went to town,” Miner said.

Advertisement

Surveillance video showed a man with a backpack tossing rocks into the tall glass windows, smashing holes in them.

The property has a church for 200 people and a school with 400 students.

“I drove in immediately thinking we had a couple of broken windows. Well, turns out the storefront, really of the high school and church building, were all busted out,” Miner said.

“I don’t think the guy was targeting us. It just seemed like an individual who was out of his mind a little bit,” he said. “Everybody pulled together and we came together. We got this swept up before most of the kids got to school.”

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate,” Miner said. “We just had Palm Sunday. We’ve got Easter coming up this Sunday.”

But he said an outdoor Easter service will go on as planned.