Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest Yemeni men on FBI terrorism watch list

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Share

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested two Yemeni men on a terrorism watch list, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The men, ages 33 and 26, were arrested Jan. 29 and March 30 on suspicion of illegally entering the United States after being apprehended several miles from the Calexico Port of Entry.

The agency did not release the names of the two men. Both were on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on a “no-fly list,” according to the agency.

Officials said they found a cellphone SIM card hidden underneath the insole of the 33-year-old.

Advertisement

In a statement, an agency spokesman said that “encounters of known and suspected terrorists at our borders are very uncommon.”

CaliforniaImmigration and the Border
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement