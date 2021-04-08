Los Angeles public schools will begin reopening next week. Here’s what you need to know

The district elected to continue online instruction at middle and high school campuses to limit interaction among students and also to retain the current master schedule at this late date in the school year. Such absolute lack of mixing is not required by health authorities — provided that other safety measures are strictly followed, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin a phased-in reopening on Monday after more than a year of pandemic-forced school closures. The youngest elementary school students will be welcomed back to campus first. Middle and high school campuses will reopen on April 26. Supt. Austin Beutner has laid out the safety measures that will be in place.

Los Angeles Unified School District board member Nick Melvoin visits West Hollywood Elementary School to check out preparations for reopening next week.

