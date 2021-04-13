Cooler temperatures and light drizzle on tap in L.A., but things heat up this weekend

A low cloud layer is moving across coastal Los Angeles County, bringing cooler temperatures and wind through Thursday before things heat up for the rest of the week, forecasters say.

The marine fog, which is extending into the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will likely bring morning drizzle Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The cloud cover may part in the afternoons — though not everywhere — but temperatures are not likely to exceed the mid-60s through Wednesday, said meteorologist David Sweet with the weather service in Oxnard.

“We see this weather quite often in May and June,” said Sweet, referring to the foggy conditions dubbed “May gray” and “June gloom.” “Sometimes in April too — not too unusual.”

Blustery winds are expected in the mountains of the Antelope Valley and parts of L.A. County, not including the Santa Monica range. The weather service issued a wind advisory from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, warning of 15- to 25-mph winds, with gusts up to 45 mph. Parts of the Antelope Valley’s western foothills could experience gusts up to 50 mph, forecasters warned.

You can see marine layer stratus clouds covering the coast and portions of LA County in this latest #GOESWest geocolor image. Expect more clouds and maybe even some drizzle tomorrow along the coast. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/zDGctS7Ktj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 12, 2021

The NWS also issued a small-craft advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday to caution inexperienced boaters in the Los Angeles and Oxnard areas against going out in hazardous sea conditions.

After the midweek mist, sunny Southern California should begin looking like itself again. The deep, low marine layer will give way to a bright weekend.

Beginning Friday, Sweet predicted clearing, drying and warming in the region, with temperatures rising to the 70s and 80s by Friday and some areas, such as Woodland Hills, possibly reaching the 90s on Sunday.