Heat wave starts to break in Southern California. More May gray looms on the horizon

Pedal-boats glide on Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles on a hot Saturday in May.

By Wednesday afternoon Southern Californians had made it through the brunt of this week’s heat wave with slightly lower temperatures on tap for Thursday and Friday.

Woodland Hills hit 95 degrees Wednesday, which was among the hottest temperatures recorded in Los Angeles County, but the mercury remained below levels necessary to topple heat records, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

The Weather Service’s heat advisory for the Los Angeles area, which was expected to be in place through Thursday, expired at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Inland areas experienced more extreme heat this week, with Palm Springs hitting 104 degrees at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Blythe in eastern Riverside County reaching 102 degrees.

Los Angeles area temperatures are expected to remain above average Thursday — reaching the low 80s along the coast and into the 90s in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

By Friday, however, a low pressure system will sweep into the region, bringing with it the return of May gray and cooler temperatures, Schoenfeld said. That system will remain in effect over the weekend and into Monday, posing the possibility of overcast beach weather on Memorial Day, she said.

May gray is fueled by onshore breezes that push the layer of cool moist air that hangs above the Pacific Ocean further inland, creating persistent cloud cover.

Another round of heat may be on the horizon starting by the middle of next week, but forecasters aren’t yet certain how hot it will get, Schoenfeld said.

This week’s blistering weather brought an elevated risk of fires in tall grass and brush areas across the region.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to halt the spread of a 4-acre brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin that left one person with minor burns and caused temporary disruptions to Metro bus service. The fire was reported shortly after noon near Victory and Balboa boulevards in Van Nuys and fire crews were able to stop the fire’s advance by 2 p.m., according to LAFD.

A heightened risk of brush fires will continue this week due to breezy onshore winds, with the strongest gusts predicted across the Antelope Valley and in mountain and foothill areas, Schoenfeld said.

Despite the wind, the region is not under a red flag alert since recent rains lowered the risk of widespread wildfires. However, as temperatures continue to climb through the summer, grasses and brush will dry out and become ideal wildfire fuel, Schoenfeld said.

“We do want people to start thinking about our next fire season,” she said. “It’s important the public start thinking about what they need to do to prepare their homes, their family, their go bags, learn evacuation routes and sign up to get emergency notifications.”