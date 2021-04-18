L.A. County reports 466 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 466 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths, but noted that the lower number of cases and deaths could reflect weekend reporting delays.

On Saturday, officials announced that the daily test positivity rate of less than 1% was the lowest since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The daily positivity rate is defined as the percentage of all coronavirus tests reported that are positive, according to the county health department. Not all people who have the virus get the test.

While officials are encouraged by the steady decline in daily cases and transmission of the virus, as well as increased vaccinations, they caution residents to be vigilant against new variants of the virus by adhering to safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing. There remains “significant potential” for transmission of COVID-19 in workplaces, so businesses must follow protocols that require infection control, occupancy limits and personal protective equipment.

To date, officials have confirmed 1,228,997 positive cases of COVID-19 across the county and a total of 23,623 deaths. Currently, 470 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the county, officials said.

Meanwhile, Orange County’s Health Care Agency on Saturday reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and five related deaths, bringing that jurisdiction’s total to 252,963 cases and 4,896 deaths since the pandemic began.

Across California, 3,616,779 coronavirus cases and 59,768 related deaths were reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state department of public health.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than half of California adults, 55.1%, had received at least one shot.

The Golden State’s vaccination rate was ahead of the nation’s next three most populous states: Texas (46.5%), Florida (47.2%) and New York (53.5%). California is also higher than the 50.4% national average for adults who are at least partially vaccinated.

The rate of partial vaccinations for all those 16 and older was about 50%, according to state figures released Friday. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds throughout the state were granted permission to seek vaccines earlier in the week.

Although Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties had already allowed members of that age group to register for vaccinations, Orange and Ventura County teens were able to apply for the first time Wednesday through the state’s My Turn appointment system.

L.A. County residents can find information about vaccine appointments by visiting www.VaccinateLACounty.com or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com.