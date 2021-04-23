LAPD reports shooting knife-wielding man in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police reported shooting a knife-wielding man following a confrontation Friday morning in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about the suspect in the 5200 block of Whitsett Avenue in the Valley Village neighborhood, north of Studio City, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a department spokesman.

“When they encountered the man, they used less lethal munitions which were not effective,” an LAPD tweet stated. The officers then shot the man.

The man was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition, Cervantes said. No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.