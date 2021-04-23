Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Westminster man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

A 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Kevin Galetto’s residence at 6 a.m., said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

There were no immediate details about why Galetto was arrested, but law enforcement sources told The Times he would face “serious charges” related to the Jan. 6 attack. Supporters of then-President Trump clashed with police and forced their way into the capitol building in Washington, D.C., as the Senate was voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Galetto was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement