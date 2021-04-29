5 arrested in shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and theft of her bulldogs in L.A.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker during a robbery in which two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

Three of the people arrested are suspected of carrying out the February attack in Hollywood on Ryan Fischer, the dogwalker, and face charges of attempted murder. Two others have been arrested on suspicion of being accessories to the crime, police said.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives “do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner,” but instead “knew the great value of the breed of dogs.”

Among those arrested was Jennifer McBride, 50, who police said brought the singer’s purebred French bulldogs to an LAPD station shortly after the robbery, claiming she had found them. McBride had inquired about a $500,000 reward for their return that had been offered by the famous pop singer, according to police.

Authorities believe McBride was in a relationship with the second person accused of being an accessory, 40-year-old Harold White. White is the father of one of the three men who allegedly carried out the robbery, police said.

The three men accused of robbing the dogwalker are Jaylin White, 19; James Jackson, 18; and Lafayette Whaley, 27.

The arrests came after police served several search and arrest warrants in the case, according to a statement.

None of the suspects could immediately be reached for comment.

Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s three bulldogs about 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue when a car pulled up and two men jumped out.

Fischer resisted when the men tried to snatch the dogs and was shot in the chest. The assailants took two of the dogs and escaped. Fischer has since been released from the hospital.