Wife of Weezer bassist is shot by LAPD during hit-and-run manhunt, accused of attempted murder

Jillian Shriner, with husband Scott Shriner of Weezer, is accused of pointing a gun at police and ignoring orders to put down the weapon.

The woman who was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department in her Eagle Rock backyard during a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect has been identified as Jillian Shriner, American author and the wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner.

Shriner, 51, was transported to the hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, according to L.A. police. She was absentee booked on suspicion of attempted murder after police said she pointed her handgun at officers and repeatedly ignored orders to put down the weapon.

The shooting took place shortly after 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, when the California Highway Patrol requested the LAPD’s assistance in tracking down three suspects who fled the scene of a hit and run on the 134 Freeway.

A crash on the 134 Freeway on Tuesday prompted a manhunt for hit-and-run suspects. (KTLA)

Police officers were directed to the back of a residence in the 5300 hundred block of Waldo Place, where one of the suspects was seen running. There, officers saw Shriner standing in the backyard of a neighboring property with her handgun drawn, police said.

According to reporting from CBS News, Shriner had opened fire after seeing the suspect on her property.

Shriner fled into her residence after being shot by the police. She later exited the property and was detained before being transported to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, police said.

Police said officers later determined that she was a resident at the home and not involved in the hit-and-run incident.

The California Highway Patrol arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to agency spokesperson Daniel Keene. He was found wearing nothing but his boxers in the backyard of a home near Shriner’s residence.

The man was seen by news helicopters taking off his clothes, jumping in the pool and watering the plants in what appeared to be an attempt to blend into the neighborhood, according to KTLA. His identity has not been released.

The remaining two suspects who fled the hit-and-run are still at large, police said. The collision involved three vehicles and sent one victim to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Shriner’s home. The police shooting is being investigated by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division. No additional officers or civilians were wounded during the incident, police said.

Jillian and Scott Shriner has been married since 2005 and share two children. Weezer — the alternative rock band consisting of lead singer Rivers Cuomo, drum player Patrick Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner — is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

Jillian Shriner, who also goes by Jillian Lauren, is a bestselling author who gained recognition for her 2010 memoir, “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” describing her experiences in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei. In 2023, she published “Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer,” based on her interviews with serial killer Samuel Little.