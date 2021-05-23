Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

$2.5 million of meth hidden in cross-border shipment of watermelons at Otay Mesa

Methamphetamine hidden in a watermelon shipment at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
Customs and Border Protection officers found 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine — worth an estimated $2.5 million — hidden in a watermelon shipment Tuesday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
(Customs and Border Protection)
By Jonathan Wosen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry seized more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine — worth an estimated $2.5 million — in a shipment of watermelons last week, authorities said.

The driver in a truck hitched to a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons arrived at the commercial import inspection facility on Tuesday, according to the manifest.

But an inspection by officers and drug-sniffing dogs uncovered among the fruit nearly 200 plastic containers packed with 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Officers arrested the driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, on allegations of attempted drug smuggling.

Seizures of this size “are certainly a risk in the cargo environment,” said Anne Maricich, acting director of CBP field operations in San Diego.

It was the second major seizure of methamphetamine at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry announced in the past week. On Tuesday, authorities said they recently found more than 2,400 pounds of meth worth $5.5 million in a medical supply shipment.

Wosen writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune

