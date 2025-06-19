Advertisement
California

Half-mile drug-smuggling tunnel connecting Tijuana to San Diego shut down by Border Patrol

The Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector uncovered an uncompleted narcotics smuggling tunnel from Tijuana into Otay Mesa.
The Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector uncovered an uncompleted narcotics smuggling tunnel extending from a Tijuana residence into a commercial warehouse in Otay Mesa, more than 1,000 feet inside U.S. territory. Shown are the ventilation and electrical systems and a track for transporting large quantities of drugs.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
  • Border Patrol agents shut down the construction of a 2,918-foot-long tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego with the aid of Department of Homeland Security officials and Mexican authorities.

At a depth of about 50 feet, a roughly half-mile-long tunnel connecting a home inside the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood with a commercial warehouse across the border in San Diego County has been uncovered by federal authorities.

U.S. and Mexican authorities say they believe the passage was dug to transport large-scale contraband.

The tunnel measured 42 inches in height, 28 inches in width and was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems and a track system, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Whatever safe passage the tunnel offered ended Monday when Border Patrol agents shut down the construction site with the aid of Department of Homeland Security officials and Mexican authorities.

“As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air, and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes,” Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives.”

Border Patrol agents from San Diego’s Tunnel Team discovered the tunnel in April as it was actively under construction but didn’t uncover the origin point until this week.

Advertisement
Cross-border tunnel found at an Otay Mesa warehouse

California

Cross-border tunnel found in Otay Mesa; six people charged

As a result of the investigation, six people were charged for conspiring to distribute over 1,750 pounds of cocaine, U.S. federal prosecutors said.

They mapped the tunnel and documented that it was 2,918 feet in length, which included more than 1,000 feet within the U.S.

The tunnel ran underneath the Otay Mesa border point and was believed to have exited at a commercial warehouse.

As agents attempted to discover the tunnel’s starting point, they encountered barricades placed by workers to inhibit law enforcement.

Advertisement

That entrance was eventually discovered in Nueva Tijuana, a neighborhood only a few blocks from the U.S. border.

Mexican federal and state authorities from Baja California executed a search warrant “for crimes against national health,” according to a post on X from Omar Hamid García Harfuch, Mexico’s secretary of Security and Civilian Protection.

The entrance to the tunnel had been hidden under recentlyn placed tile, according to the Border Patrol.

@@*@@* CORRECTS LENGTH OF THE TUNNEL @@*@@* A news photographer walks inside a tunnel in the northern border city of Tijuana, Mexico Wednesday Nov. 30, 2011. A day earlier, the tunnel was discovered by U.S. authorities in San Diego's Otay Mesa area, the latest in a spate of secret passages found to smuggle drugs from Mexico. This tunnel is a 600–yard passage linking warehouses in San Diego and Tijuana and is equipped with lighting and ventilation. (AP Photo/Alex Cossio)

California

Architect of ‘El Chapo’s’ cross-border narco tunnels sentenced to 10 years

Jose Sanchez Villalobos, one of the Sinaloa cartel’s high-level managers, has already served all but a few months of his sentence.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet confirmed that a package containing methamphetamine was seized inside the tunnel.

“I’m grateful for the exceptional work of the Tunnel Team agents who placed themselves in danger, as well as the cooperation of our Mexican law enforcement partners,” Stalnaker said.

Contractors are expected to pour thousands of gallons of concrete into the tunnel, preventing its future usage.

Advertisement

In 2022, authorities discovered a similar tunnel under Otay Mesa that was roughly 1,750 feet long, 60 feet deep and 4 feet in diameter with reinforced walls and a rail system.

Six people were eventually charged with conspiracy to distribute nearly a ton of cocaine.

Since 1993, more than 95 tunnels have been found and decommissioned in the San Diego area, according to the Border Patrol.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsMexico & the AmericasImmigration & the BorderCrime & Courts
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement