There are growing indications that President Biden is close to nominating Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the U.S. ambassador to India.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Biden is expected to announce that Garcetti will be picked for the post, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The AP said it was not clear when a nomination would be announced. The White House declined to comment on the report, adding that “no one is final until they’re announced,” the AP said.

Axios reported Tuesday that Biden is “ready to nominate” Garcetti, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alex Comisar, a spokesman for the mayor, declined to comment.

A White House official confirmed to The Times earlier this month that Garcetti is on the shortlist for the position. Biden’s next batch of ambassador nominees is coming “soon,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Garcetti’s departure could set off a special election or the Los City City Council could appoint someone to temporarily fill the seat. Garcetti’s term runs until December 2022.