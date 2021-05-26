Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos: Nine confirmed dead, including gunman, in San Jose rail yard mass shooting

A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility
A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Robert St. JohnSenior Photo Editor 
Photography by
TIMES WIRE SERVICE
Nine people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting Wednesday morning at a San Jose rail yard, authorities said.

The suspect set his own house on fire, then drove to a Valley Transportation Authority union meeting and began shooting, law enforcement sources said.

Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard
Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on in San Jose, Calif.
(Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

The gunman was identified by sources as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker at the VTA.

Authorities believe there are still explosive devices at the VTA site.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A law enforcement K-9 unit searches for evidence at the Valley Transportation Authority
A law enforcement K-9 unit searches for evidence at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred in San Jose, Calif.
(Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Police officers respond near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
Police officers respond near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Emergency responders and San Jose Bomb Squad respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting
Emergency responders and San Jose Bomb Squad respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting, after nine people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 at the San Jose Railyard in San Jose, California.
(AMY OSBORNE/AFP)

Emergency responders respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting.
Emergency responders respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting, after nine people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 at the San Jose Railyard in San Jose, California.
(AMY OSBORNE/AFP )
Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority
Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California.
(Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
Police officers speak with a local resident as emergency responders respond to a fire at the house
Police officers speak with a local resident as emergency responders respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting, after nine people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 at the San Jose Railyard in San Jose, California.
(AMY OSBORNE/AFP )
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)

California
