Photos: Nine confirmed dead, including gunman, in San Jose rail yard mass shooting

Nine people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting Wednesday morning at a San Jose rail yard, authorities said.
The suspect set his own house on fire, then drove to a Valley Transportation Authority union meeting and began shooting, law enforcement sources said.
The gunman was identified by sources as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker at the VTA.
Authorities believe there are still explosive devices at the VTA site.
