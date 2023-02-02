Voices of terror echo in 911 calls from Monterey Park massacre

The voice on the 911 tape was quiet but terrified.

The caller was among the first to reach out for help after a gunman opened fire at a Lunar New Year’s Eve party in Monterey Park.

Caller: “We start the car and try to leave and suddenly somebody come next to the window and shoot the window.”

Dispatcher: “Is your girlfriend awake?”

Caller: “I’m not sure.”

In the aftermath of the Lunar New Year’s Eve mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead and nine wounded, the city clerk Thursday released the 911 dispatch tapes of frantic callers as Huu Can Tran was making his deadly way through the ballroom.

Around 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 21, the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the studio, officials said. When officers arrived, there were victims in the parking lot and patrons trying to flee.

Dozens of people were inside the dance hall for a Lunar New Year’s Eve celebration when Tran, 72, walked in and opened fire. He killed 11 people and injured nine.

The next day, as officers closed in on him, Tran shot himself to death. Questions remain about the motive for the attack.

In a news conference last week, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said no one has yet recalled Tran visiting the studio anytime during the last five years or having a personal link to any of the victims.

“As of today, based on interviews, they have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims,” Luna said.

Nikon Lou, an Alhambra resident, was among those who called 911 during the shooting. Lou raced out of the studio’s side exit while Tran was reloading.

Before Lou reached the bottom of the wheelchair ramp, he heard the shooting start again. He ran through the parking lot and — at 10:22 p.m. — he called 911.

The dispatcher said he was the first to call.

In another call, a man warned that the shooter was “reloading.”

“Is anyone hurt?” the operator asked

“I don’t know,” he said. “You better send police here right away, he might start shooting again. I’m outside the building. I don’t know if anybody got hurt or not.”

This story is being updated.