Picture perfect: Photo booth documents one high school’s prom

Share
Life is never fair. Many high school seniors this year had to attend class virtually. Some schools had their proms, others canceled.
So when Agoura High School announced it would have prom this year, L.A. Times photographer Mel Melcon set up a photo booth to capture this rite of passage.
Campus parking lots and athletic courts become venues in a scramble to put on last-minute proms for high schoolers grown accustomed to isolation and distance learning.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.