California

Picture perfect: Photo booth documents one high school’s prom

Students in formal wear and masks hoist a classmate off the ground.
From left, Agoura High School seniors Daniella Poura, Zachariah Wirz, Elijah Whitman, Gabriel Kaufman, Bebe Toy, Mia Olen and Tyler Humphries attend prom at Moorpark Country Club.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Mel MelconStaff Photographer 
Life is never fair. Many high school seniors this year had to attend class virtually. Some schools had their proms, others canceled.

So when Agoura High School announced it would have prom this year, L.A. Times photographer Mel Melcon set up a photo booth to capture this rite of passage.

Students in colorful suits leap off the ground.
Seniors Will Galer, left, and Damian Vassilieu.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Five students in formal wear and masks.
From left, seniors Jacquelyn Grock, Hannah Stanford, Madison Ferdman, Faith Moon and Jennifer Suarez-Tan.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Students in formal wear and masks in front of a tree with lights.
From left, seniors Sebastian Roger, Kylie Herring, Linus Eberich and Look Zaki.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Two students strike a pose in formal wear and masks
Seniors Grace Hathaway, left, and Maddy Setser.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Four photos of students at prom tipping a hat, hugging a date, showing a purse to match a mask, and adjusting a bow tie.
Clockwise from top left: Jaden Wishengrad; Ethan Pavlone and Sydney Burns; Josephine Higgins; Max Lopez and Sasha Luczy.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Students line up in masks and formal gowns.
Josephine Higgins, from left, Jacquelyn Grock, Hannah Stanford, Madison Ferdman, Faith Moon and Jennifer Suarez-Tan.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Seniors in formal wear and masks line up, some leaping into the air.
Max Kirkhope, from left, Zuzu Ingram, John Elder, Joel Paik, Connor Schuda, Ben Vais, Lola Fregoso and Sasha Kotler.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California
Mel Melcon

Mel Melcon started out with the Los Angeles Times in 1984 as a summer intern and has been here ever since. He worked on a freelance basis from 1985 to 1997, then was hired full time. Melcon likes to capture the offbeat and funny side of life in his images.

