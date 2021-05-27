Picture perfect: Photo booth documents one high school’s prom

Life is never fair. Many high school seniors this year had to attend class virtually. Some schools had their proms, others canceled.

So when Agoura High School announced it would have prom this year, L.A. Times photographer Mel Melcon set up a photo booth to capture this rite of passage.

Seniors Will Galer, left, and Damian Vassilieu. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

From left, seniors Jacquelyn Grock, Hannah Stanford, Madison Ferdman, Faith Moon and Jennifer Suarez-Tan. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

From left, seniors Sebastian Roger, Kylie Herring, Linus Eberich and Look Zaki. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Seniors Grace Hathaway, left, and Maddy Setser. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Clockwise from top left: Jaden Wishengrad; Ethan Pavlone and Sydney Burns; Josephine Higgins; Max Lopez and Sasha Luczy. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Josephine Higgins, from left, Jacquelyn Grock, Hannah Stanford, Madison Ferdman, Faith Moon and Jennifer Suarez-Tan. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Max Kirkhope, from left, Zuzu Ingram, John Elder, Joel Paik, Connor Schuda, Ben Vais, Lola Fregoso and Sasha Kotler. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

